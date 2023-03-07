The event was organised by Radius Housing, and brought together young people in the Glenabbey Hub. Radius Housing is a leading social housing provider, managing more than 13,000 homes across the north of Ireland, as well as providing care and support to thousands more.

Linda Mulholland from Doodles Arts & Crafts let the group as they designed and made greetings cards and lanterns, using jam cards and battery operated candles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Glenabbey Hub was opened by Radius Housing last year as a community space, where people can meet, organise events and run classes. The craft session by Doodle Arts & Crafts is the latest event to be held in the hub, and it saw 11 young people from the local area participating.

Children taking part in a special creative workshop led by Doodle Arts & Crafts.

Karen Scott from Radius Housing said: “This was a really enjoyable event, and the children, their parents and the Radius team got stuck in to make cards and lanterns. One little boy told us he was going home to put his lantern beside his bed!

“At Radius we recognise the importance of building strong communities, and events like this are a way of supporting our tenants. We are grateful to Linda Mulholland from Doodles Arts & Crafts for leading this event and helping us all get crafty.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda from Doodles Arts and Crafts added “the children were a pleasure to work with and were very enthusiastic participants.”

Children taking part in a special creative workshop led by Doodle Arts & Crafts.