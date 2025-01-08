Derry children enjoy trip of a lifetime to meet Santa in Lapland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of Derry children battling life-threatening and life-limiting conditions were recently treated to an incredible trip to meet Santa at his Lapland home in the the Arctic Circle.

They were among more than 80 children from Northern Ireland who enjoyed a trip of a lifetime in December via the annual NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT).

The trip marked the charity’s 16th year of creating magical moments for children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

Over the years, NICLT has brought the wonder of Lapland to over 1,700 children, with just two interruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Back row – Aoife Tyre and son Tiernan. Front Row - Zara Hamill and daughter Zara – from Derry. Picture: Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Th Trust said the trip provides “unforgettable experiences that bring joy, respite, and cherished memories to children and their families facing some of life’s toughest challenges”.

Departing from Belfast International Airport, the festive excursion was made possible by the generous contributions of TUI, Belfast International Airport, Swissport, Santa Park, Wild Nordic in Rovaniemi and an exceptional team of healthcare professionals and volunteers.

The children, accompanied by a parent or carer, travelled to Rovaniemi, the official hometown of Santa Claus on the Arctic Circle.

There, they enjoyed an enchanting day filled with reindeer and husky rides, mini skidoo adventures, magic sleigh rides, snowmobile safaris, and a magical meeting with Santa Claus himself.

Caoimhe Doherty and daughter Jo (4) from Derry. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Danielle Brolly, mum of Erin (age 5) from Derry said: “Thank you NI Children to Lapland Trust for our magical adventure in Lapland. Erin and I have made special memories that will last a lifetime.”

Aoife Tyre, mum of Tiernan (age 6) from Derry added: “A once in a lifetime opportunity and we got to make the most magical memories. We will always have a special place in our hearts for Lapland now. You made Tiernan’s dreams come true.”

Tracey McGoldrick, mum of Dan (age 5) from Seskinore, Co. Tyrone meanwhile said: “We had the most magical day, everything was perfect, more than we could ever have imagined. From the flight right through the whole day, all the staff were amazing.”

Carol Buick, mother of Max (age 10), from Antrim said: "Visiting Santa in Lapland would have always felt like an impossible dream because of the complexities of traveling with my child’s needs. This trip has not only made it possible but has taken all the stress away, allowing us to focus entirely on the magic – from meeting Santa to playing in the snow. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience we’ll treasure forever."

Danielle and daughter Erin Brolly from Derry. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye.

Max added: “I was so excited and never thought I would be able to meet the real Santa. I am so thankful I was able to go!”

Colin Barkley, Chair of NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust, added: "There is no greater Christmas gift than bringing joy to children living with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions. This trip allows families to escape their daily challenges, offering a day of magic, support, and unforgettable memories.”

“Our deepest thanks go to TUI, Belfast International Airport, Swissport, Santa Park, Wild Nordic, The Choir Studio from Newry and the countless volunteers and supporters who make this trip possible. Without their dedication, none of this would be achievable.

“We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to our wonderful fundraisers and corporate partners including Wineflair, The Bushmills Inn, C-Tec (NI), Glens of Antrim Potatoes, CosyRoof, Bells of Crossgar, Energystore and Mango, whose generosity ensures this magical journey continues to bring light and joy to these remarkable children and their families.”

Gillian and her daughter Aria from Derry. Picture: Philip Magowan / Press Eye.

Charlotte Brenner, Marketing Manager at TUI, one of the companies enabling the annual trip, said: "It is an enormous privilege to welcome on board the children, families, medical teams and support staff heading off on this exciting adventure to Lapland. We were delighted to lend our support once again and help to make this a joyful experience that will create wonderful lasting memories."

The trip wouldn’t be possible without the streamlined support from Belfast International Airport representatives. Deborah Harris, PR & Marketing Manager at Belfast International Airport, added: “The Northern Ireland Children to Lapland Trust flight is always very special and this year was no exception."

"We were delighted to welcome all of the children, their families and the fantastic staff to Belfast International Airport and we are sure they had an experience to remember. It is very important for us to be part of this magical event - it really brings home the meaning of Christmas.”

Liz Stewart, Head of Customer Services, from Swissport, Belfast is part of the exceptional team supporting young travellers, their families and health staff on the ground at the airport. Liz said: “It is our absolute pleasure to be working with this wonderful charity again.”

Adding to the festive spirit on the day, The Choir Studio from Newry performed at the airport before departure, filling the terminal with Christmas cheer and excitement.

Kathy McCaughey of The Choir Studio said: "To be part of something so magical and special is a joy and privilege—the true meaning of Christmas for our choir.”

For further information on the charity, visit: nichildrentolapland.com