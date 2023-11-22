The Millennium Forum has just announced a blossoming partnership with Springrowth Garden Centre as part of its upcoming Christmas pantomime.

Cyril Quinn, Owner of Springrowth Garden Centre, Mags Anderson, Education Officer at the Millennium Forum and Karen Sullivan Business Development Officer at the Millennium Forum.

In a bid to cultivate a green consciousness among young audiences, Springrowth Garden Centre has generously provided ‘magic bean’ planting packs to all schools who book for a matinee performance at this year’s pantomime, Jack & The Beanstalk which opens later this month. The project will encourage the schoolchildren to plant and take ownership of their very own beanstalk.

This partnership not only nurtures a love for the arts but also sows the seeds for a generation of environmentally conscious young people. The beanstalk planting packs serve as a tangible reminder of the importance of green living and will also remind the children of their visit to the Millennium Forum pantomime.

Cara Mc Cartney, Development & Creative Engagement Manager at the Millennium Forum, said: “As a registered charity, we really appreciate such gestures from local businesses. This collaboration might be small but it’s a significant step in enhancing our services to local schools and it also reinforces our commitment to developing environmental consciousness. We certainly can reach new heights by working in partnerships with our shows and events and this project perfectly illustrates this!”

Planting Packs for these beanstalk seeds will be available for collection at a designated collection point in the Millennium Forum. Additionally, an Education Pack, brimming with entertaining activities and featuring some of stars of the pantomime in short film segments, has been made to further engage students attending the Millennium Forum panto.

If your school would like to find out more about getting involved with the Millennium Forum or accessing the Education Pack or Planting Pack plus a host of other services for schools, please contact [email protected] or [email protected]