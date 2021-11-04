Derry Christmas Light Switch On 2021 - light procession, markets and Mayor & Santa at the Guildhall

Details have now emerged of the Switch On in Derry which will this year see a return of the Christmas Lights Procession through the town on Sunday, November 21st from 6:00pm - 7:00pm.

Santa will be the guest of honour on the magical procession through the streets of Derry, switching on the Christmas lights as he passes by.

The processions will feature a number of festive characters and mesmerising bespoke Christmas themed mobile installations.​

Santa on a bike at a previous Sound of Light Christmas Lights procession through Derry. (Photo Lorcan Doherty Photography)

The Switch On Parade Route will be from Bishop Street ~ The Diamond ~ Ferryquay St ~ Orchard St ~ Foyle St ~ Guildhall ( Shipquay Pl) ~ Foyle Embankment ~ City Hotel Roundabout ( Left lane) ~Waterloo Place ~ Custom House Street.

In Strabane the Christmas Lights Procession the will take place through the town the day before, Saturday 20th at the earlier time of 5:00pm - 6:00pm.

Meanwhile the weekends of December 4th and 5th, and again on 11th and 12th, will see the Walled City Markets return to Guildhall Square.

The Council website states: “Check off your Christmas list with a trip to the Walled City Markets this December. Nestled in the Guildhall Square, the markets will take place on the first two weekends of December offering unique handmade crafts, mouth-watering local artisan food and scrumptious, tasty treats. Support your local traders this Christmas and Shop local!”

A previous Sound of Light Christmas Lights procession through Derry. (Photo Lorcan Doherty Photography)

The Mayor Graham Warke meanwhile has invited Santa and his helpers to the north west for a quick visit before Christmas and planned lots of festive fun activities for everyone to enjoy.

The Mayor’s Christmas Family Fun event will take place firstly in Strabane on Saturday 4th December 12:00pm - 5:00pm at The Alley Theatre, Railway St.

Mayor Warke will then spirit Santa up the A5 to the Main Hall of Derry’s Guildhall on Friday 17th December, 5pm – 8pm for a Sensory Evening.

THe Mayor’s Christmas Family Fun then continues at the Guildhall on Sat and Sunday December 18th and 19th December from 12pm to 5pm each day.