Derry Christmas lights switch on: Parade route, weather, where to park and roads impacted
The procession begins at Society Street Carpark at 7pm and finishes in Victoria Market Car Park after passing by Guildhall Square where the city’s main tree, standing at 60 feet tall, will be illuminated for the first time at around 7.45pm.
The full parade route is Bishops Street (Within) - The Diamond - Ferryquay Street - left down Linenhall Street - onto New Market Street - left on to Orchard Road – Water Street (along the dual carriageway for traffic purposes only, not for public viewing) - left on to Whitaker Street. Here it will stop for the countdown to Switch On at Guildhall Square - then move through Guildhall Square - through Waterloo Place - right onto Strand Road before finishing.
Those attending are urged to line the route to get a view of the parade rather than congregating in Guildhall Square where large crowds are expected.
Motorists should be aware of a number of traffic diversions in place on Friday, directly around the parade route.
The council states: “While there are no plans to close any roads during the Christmas lights switch on, Council will have contingencies in place to restrict traffic movement, if necessary, for public safety and to accommodate the parade.
“The streets that are most likely to be impacted during the event are Bishops Street, The Diamond, Ferryquay Street, Orchard Street, Foyle Embankment and Strand Street.”
"We will seek to minimise any impacts on local businesses, but it is advisable to be prepared for the possibility of some disruption.”
City centre and Waterside car parks are open on Friday night although, the council advised where possible the public are strongly encouraged to use the public transport system or to consider walking to the event.
The following cityside car parks will be open: Foyleside Shopping Centre, Quayside Shopping Centre, Foyle Road, Magee Campus, (Lawrence Hill) Strand Road, Bishop Street, Carlisle Road, William Street.
Available Waterside carparks are as follows: Alfred Street, Bond’s Hill, Distillery Brae, Spencer Road and Waterside Health Centre.
Temperatures are expected to be close to freezing on Thursday evening with the Met Office forecasting ot will be just 2 degrees Celsius on Friday evening, but that it will feel more like -2. There will also be a chance of some hail arriving, and the council is encouraged everyone to wrap up warm to guarantee they enjoying the festive fun in comfort.
For more details check here: https://www.derrystrabane.com/subsites/christmas
