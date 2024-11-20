Derry Christmas lights switch on: Parade route, weather, where to park and roads impacted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The annual arrival of Santa Clause is near, and he will be bringing his friends from the North Pole to switch on the Christmas lights, but where can you see him and where will you park?

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The procession begins at Society Street Carpark at 7pm and finishes in Victoria Market Car Park after passing by Guildhall Square where the city’s main tree, standing at 60 feet tall, will be illuminated for the first time at around 7.45pm.

The full parade route is Bishops Street (Within) - The Diamond - Ferryquay Street - left down Linenhall Street - onto New Market Street - left on to Orchard Road – Water Street (along the dual carriageway for traffic purposes only, not for public viewing) - left on to Whitaker Street. Here it will stop for the countdown to Switch On at Guildhall Square - then move through Guildhall Square - through Waterloo Place - right onto Strand Road before finishing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those attending are urged to line the route to get a view of the parade rather than congregating in Guildhall Square where large crowds are expected.

Thousands of people lined the streets as Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Christmas Lights where switched on following a festive parade on Sunday evening led by the Mayor, Councillor Sandra Duffy and Santa who were on hand to press the plunger as Guildhall Square was bathed in the warm glow of lights from Irelands tallest Christmas Tree. Picture Martin McKeown. 27.11.22

Motorists should be aware of a number of traffic diversions in place on Friday, directly around the parade route.

The council states: “While there are no plans to close any roads during the Christmas lights switch on, Council will have contingencies in place to restrict traffic movement, if necessary, for public safety and to accommodate the parade.

“The streets that are most likely to be impacted during the event are Bishops Street, The Diamond, Ferryquay Street, Orchard Street, Foyle Embankment and Strand Street.”

"We will seek to minimise any impacts on local businesses, but it is advisable to be prepared for the possibility of some disruption.”

City centre and Waterside car parks are open on Friday night although, the council advised where possible the public are strongly encouraged to use the public transport system or to consider walking to the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following cityside car parks will be open: Foyleside Shopping Centre, Quayside Shopping Centre, Foyle Road, Magee Campus, (Lawrence Hill) Strand Road, Bishop Street, Carlisle Road, William Street.

Available Waterside carparks are as follows: Alfred Street, Bond’s Hill, Distillery Brae, Spencer Road and Waterside Health Centre.

Temperatures are expected to be close to freezing on Thursday evening with the Met Office forecasting ot will be just 2 degrees Celsius on Friday evening, but that it will feel more like -2. There will also be a chance of some hail arriving, and the council is encouraged everyone to wrap up warm to guarantee they enjoying the festive fun in comfort.

For more details check here: https://www.derrystrabane.com/subsites/christmas