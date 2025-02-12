Derry City and Strabane District Council are seeking public feedback on leisure facilities.

Derry City and Strabane District Council are inviting the public to have their say on its leisure services through an online survey.

The Customer Satisfaction survey aims to gather customer feedback on a range of factors including the quality of facilities, value for money, cleanliness and quality of service.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, urged as many people as possible to complete the surveys.

“We want to get a better understanding of what the public’s expectations are from our leisure services so we can tailor them to meet user needs and make informed decisions about future projects,” she said.

“We want as many service users as possible to take the survey - the more people who give us feedback the more we can give the public what they want.

“The survey is open to anyone and we want everyone to give us their feedback.”

The online survey states: “Your feedback helps us shape the future of our leisure centres and swimming pools. By sharing how you use our facilities and what services matter most to you, we can better tailor our leisure offerings to meet the needs of our community.”

Currently Derry and Strabane District Council operate ten Leisure facilities in the region, they said these facilities offer a range of indoor and outdoor sporting activities.

The centres are Foyle Arena, Bishop’s Field, Templemore Sports Complex, Brooke Park, Derg Valley Leisure Centre, Riversdale Leisure Centre, Melvin Sports Complex, Brandywell Stadium, Waterside Shared Village and City Baths.

The closing date for the survey is March 2 and you can access online at derrystrabane.com/leisure