Derry city councillors call for meeting with Arts Council over Echo Echo funding

Arts organisations in Derry are ‘fighting over crumbs’, said SDLP Councillor Rory Farrell while discussing the Echo Echo cuts during the Business and Culture meeting on Tuesday, May 13.

During the meeting, Sinn Féin Councillor Grace Uí Niallais spoke of the shock that the 100 per cent cut to Echo Echo's funding had caused.

“This has sent shockwaves through the arts sector through the north west and beyond,” said Colr. Uí Niallais. “There is a genuine disbelief and fear about who is next.

“As a member of the Arts and Culture Co-Delivery Group, I attended an emergency meeting last week and the emotion in the room was palpable. We discussed the fragility of the sector and the effect the closing of Echo Echo will have on the community.”

Equity held a rally outside Northern Ireland government offices. The performing arts and entertainment trade union was calling on the Minister Gordon Lyons and his Department for Communities to increase funding for the arts across Northern Ireland at department offices in Derry.

Detailing the benefits of the arts studio, Colr. Uí Niallais said: “For Echo Echo, art is life.

“The closure of Echo Echo studios will result in not only the three redundancies of three full time staff but a loss of a support network of Derry artists.”

Colr. Uí Niallais said the Arts Council should be invited to present to the Business and Culture Committee, with the intention of addressing the concerns of councillors and the Arts and Culture Strategy Co-Delivery Group regarding the precarious situation of arts in the north west, and to also express shock and anger at the cutting of funding to a second arts organisation in Derry.

People Before Profit Colr. Shaun Harkin said: “We agreed that we would collectively use the platform of the council to make a loud, robust case to the Arts Council that this disastrous and disgraceful decision should be reversed.”

SDLP Colr. Rory Farrell added that the Minister for Communities should also be invited to discuss the cuts.

Colr. Farrell also said he felt the cuts to Derry’s arts centre were unfair compared to Belfast, stating: “People here are fighting for crumbs.

“Last year there was 13.2 million allocated, well over 10 million went to organisations based in Belfast.

“Belfast City Council has 17% of the population, but has got 83% of the funding. That is wrong.”

DUP Colr. Julie Middleton stated: "We support the motion, calling for the Arts Council to meet with us and also to revisit their decision."