Derry city reps take issue with district colleagues' call for improvements funding for Strabane region

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have clashed over plans to seek additional funding for Strabane and the surrounding areas to facilitate environmental works.

At a Full Council Meeting on Wednesday last, independent Strabane district-based councillors Jason Barr and Raymond Barr proposed that the Council make contact with the Communities Minister, Gordon Lyons, and the Minister for Infrastructure, John O’Dowd, to request additional funding to address the “awful state of various housing estates and streets, due to weeds overgrowth and uneven footpaths, in the Strabane district”.

SDLP Derry City-based councillor Rory Farrell said that while he supported the “spirit of the motion”, the issues were not confined to Strabane.

He put forward an amendment to the motion- which was ultimately unsuccessful – seeking funding for improvements across the entire district.

Proposal: Independent Councillors Jason Barr and Raymond Barr.

“Every DEA experiences these issues,” he added. “There are potholes, footpaths need renewed, and moss and weeds are widespread.

“So whilst we recognise this issue exists in Strabane, it simply exists everywhere and there’s not enough budget or focus within DfI to address these issues.”

Derg UUP Alderman Derek Hussey did not support the amendment and said the initial motion’s purpose was to tackle inequity between the city and rural areas.

He said: “In my own area [Derg] there is power washing once a year to help clean up our streets and they are an absolute disgrace.

“There is an inequality that has to be recognised by the other councillors, other than the 12 who represent the former and [Strabane] district council area.”

Derry-based SDLP councillor Brian Tierney argued that Alderman Hussey was “quite happy to forget the city when it suits the district”.

“I think that’s wrong,” he said. “And this [amendment] is to try and address the issues across this city.

“I know Alderman Hussey may not know his way around the city very well, but the footpaths here have weeds growing out of them too.

“We are dealing with the same issues here in Derry, so why would you want to split it and only address one side of this council district?

“Surely it’s better to come in and get them to fix the whole lot, rather than just fixing the Strabane end or, as Alderman Hussey probably would prefer, the Castlederg side of it.”

Councillor Jason Barr said the motion needed to focus on Strabane and surrounding villages, while councillor Raymond Barr said the amendment and its supporters were “missing the bigger picture” of the motion.

Councillor Raymond Barr concluded: “The point is there’s a clear disparity in Strabane and it’s having a negative effect on townspeople, on businesses, and on visitors.

“It would take very, very little in comparison to what it takes to make the city presentable.

“I think that’s the point that’s being missed and I would expect a wee bit of empathy from the city councillors.”

It is now over nine years since the former Derry City Council and the former Strabane District Council were merged in April 2015 as part of a major reorganisation which saw the number of local government bodies across Northern Ireland reduced to 11.

