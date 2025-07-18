Derry City Skate Park to close due to costs

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 18th Jul 2025, 16:52 BST
Derry City Skate Park, owned by professional local skater Joe Hill, has announced it will be closing down on Sunday, July 20.

DC Skatepark in Altnagelvin Industrial Estate is the only skatepark in Derry. The park offered skaters a space to skate freely with ramps, rails, and stairs. It also offered aspiring skaters a place for one-on-one lessons.

In March, the park proudly hosted the first All-Ireland Skate Competition in a decade. This event drew skaters from across Ireland to Derry, where they showcased their best tricks for a chance to win prizes.

Joe Hill, the owner of DC skatepark announced on social media on July 18 that the park would be officially closing.

Joe performing tricks in his skatepark.placeholder image
Joe performing tricks in his skatepark.

In the social media statement Joe said: “Sad news, folks… Unfortunately, it has come to the point where we will have to close our doors, and it looks like it will be for the foreseeable future, as we still haven’t found a suitable new home.

“I was putting off posting this as I was hoping to find a new location before we had to leave here, but it’s just not looking possible.”

Explaining the circumstances around the closure Joe said that it generally was due the cost of living, rent and a decrease in business.

“Basically, it comes down to the space not being viable anymore and, unfortunately, a lack of use of the facility in general.

Joe Hill owner and operator of Derry City SkatePark.placeholder image
Joe Hill owner and operator of Derry City SkatePark.

“That is not to say that we haven’t received amazing support from a lot of people from all over the country and right here in Derry but the numbers just don’t make up the rent anymore, and it’s been getting worse, not better, so it’s with a heavy heart that we will be saying goodbye to this version of Derry City Skatepark.”

However Joe said that this isn’t the end of Derry City Skatepark and asked fans to keep an eye on his social media for updates.

Concluding his statement Joe thanked the fans and skaters of DC Skatepark, he stated: “I truly do appreciate all the support from all the people that came and enjoyed the park over the years, and I’m sorry we couldn’t make it work here forever. However, things change, and I’m hopeful that it will be for the better. Thank you all again.”

