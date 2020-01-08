Derry community worker Paul Hughes calls for delivery of Strathfoyle Greenway in 2020

A Derry community worker has called for the Strathfoyle Greenway to be prioritised in 2020.

Paul Hughes, from the Enagh Youth Forum, said planning permission has been in place since 2013 and the land purchases needed for the extension of the greenway to the estate have now been completed.

“What we need now is a commitment from Stormont.To be fair, Derry City & Strabane District Council have shown their commitment to this project. It’s now time for the Stormont departments to work together to make this project a reality.

“The onus is now on the Departments for Communities (DfC), Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) to work together to bring the Strathfoyle Greenway Project into fruition later this year,” said Mr. Hughes.

The campaigner has written to the three Permanent Secretaries from the departments and to the Head of the Civil Service David Sterling asking them to deliver the project.