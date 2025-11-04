Derry computing students give big thumbs up to Ulster University Timber Quay teaching block overlooking Derry riviera

Final year students at Magee gave a big thumbs up to Ulster University’s brand new teaching accommodation overlooking the Derry city riviera at Timber Quay this week.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teaching centre was officially launched by Economy Minister Dr. Caoimhe Archibald, during a visit on Tuesday.

Students have been studying at Timber Quay since September after the block was purchased to facilitate the expansion of Magee back in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Watson, a computing student from Ardstraw, is working on cybersecurity and advanced mobile technology in his final year.

Pictured with Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald are (L-R) Sam Watson, final year student at the School of Computers, Engineering and Intelligent Systems (CEIS), Magee Taskforce Vice Chair, Nicola Skelly, Conn Mor O'Neill (CEIS), Professor Paul Bartholomew, Ulster University Vice Chancellor, and Lauren McBurney (CEIS).

He has been impressed by the new block since commencing his valedictory year.

"They are very good facilities. It's definitely an upgrade. Even the wee break out rooms are a massive improvement. They are much more modern and sociable. And the rooms themselves, obviously in there, you are working with that amazing view.”

Conn Mór O'Neill is majoring in Artificial Intelligence. From the Foyle Road, for Conn, the new teaching block is ideally located.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's good that it is situated along the quay. It's literally just outside my house and along the river.

"I did my placement here in this building with Kainos [Derry-based digital services company]. The good thing was that Kainos are located literally upstairs.”

Lauren McBurney, from Ballyclare, is in the final year of her computer science degree. She has been wowed by the new teaching centre.

“I think it is really accessible. You can get to the university so quickly and you can get to everything in Derry so easily. You can walk everywhere.

“It is really nice. The view's really, really good.”

Sam has enjoyed his undergraduate experience in Derry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been good. The nights out are good, when I get out, work permitting! It's a lovely city and has all the things you would expect from a big city. It's just smaller, and on a more walkable scale,” he says.

Derry has made a good impression on Lauren too.

"I've really enjoyed my time. This is my first year not living here but getting to study in this building makes up for that. You get to see that view and it is so calming.

"Over the past year I had been living here but when I came back I was amazed by the whole expansion, just a completely new building. This is actually where we study! It will be really good for first years coming in.”

Both Conn and Sam hope to take advantage of the growing cluster of digital technology, software and financial services companies in the city once they graduate next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Says Conn: “This is my final year for now. After that, because I've got a job offer in the city, I'll stay in the city. Obviously the good thing is that the university is in this building so it has links with the local businesses upstairs.”

And it’s the same for Sam: “When I graduate I hope to be applying for graduate roles, ideally in the city, such as Kainos, Alchemy and Fujitsu.”

Lauren is looking for something closer to her home in East Antrim but has also noticed the growth in opportunities in the North West.

“I'm from Ballyclare so I'm kind of looking for a job in the Belfast area but there are a lot of good companies in Derry,” she says.