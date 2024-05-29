Derry Concern Group’s Scalp Mountain Walk to raise funds for humanitarian causes worldwide

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Derry Concern Group will scale Scalp mountain this Sunday to raise money for humanitarian causes around the world.

The annual walk will take place above Burnfoot in Inishowen on Sunday afternoon with walkers encouraged to meet between 2pm and 3pm.

Scalp Mountain is over 1500 feet but it is perfectly safe and accessible for even the most inexperienced walker as there is a concrete path leading to the communication mast at the top.

The walk at the weekend will be supervised by Concern volunteers and refreshments will be provided along the route.

Enjoying the view after scaling Scalp during a previous Concern walk.

The organisers hope the event will be completed by 5pm. The beginning of the walk is well signposted. It is situated about two miles east of Burnfoot Co Donegal. Car parking is available.

The Derry Concern group said it is very grateful to the McLaughlin family who provide access to their land each year to facilitate the walk.

A spokesperson said: “We have relied on the generosity of Derry and Donegal people in recent years to send funds to countries struggling with poverty as a result of global warming, natural disasters and war.

"Recent campaigns have helped countries in crisis: Ukraine, Afghanistan, Syria and Turkey. These crisis hotspots cease very quickly to become newsworthy but the problems people face continue beneath the media radar.

"Concern helps with emergency aid providing food, shelter and medical support. In the longer term its work concentrates on food security, education and health largely using staff recruited locally. Whatever the cause of these problems, families struggle to survive in circumstances we find difficult to imagine.”

The group referenced the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

“The terrible situation in Gaza is complicated because the various aid agencies are not able to gain access. Concern is not directly involved but is working, as it always does in any crisis, with partners to help in the situation,” the spokesperson said.

