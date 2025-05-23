Derry Concern to host annual ‘Hike of Hope’ for humanitarian causes on Scalp Mountain

Looking at the news the world has never appeared to be in a worse state of ‘chassis’.

Speaking to many people they tell me they have ceased to watch the news. Bombarded by media reports from Ukraine and Gaza, these wars without reason or end are too depressing to contemplate.

Concern is tackling this sense of helplessness and has called its annual Scalp Mountain Walk ‘The Hike of Hope’.

The walk will take place Sunday, June 1, 2025. All are welcome with a special invitation for family groups.

Clean water provided by Concern in South Sudan.

The beginning of the walk is at McLoughlin’s farm. About two miles from the main Derry to Buncrana road it is well signposted at Burnfoot.

The walk begins at 12noon. Scalp is 484 metres (1500 feet). There is a solid road all the way to the top which makes it suitable for anyone with a reasonable level of fitness. It is impossible to predict the weather on the day.

Due to its height conditions can be much more severe at the top even on the best of days. Although hiking boots are not required, reasonable footwear, and weather-proof coats are advised.

There will be guides along the route and drinks provided. There will be a collection bucket provided for donations to Concern.

A Concern worker checking a child for malnutrition in Somalia.

The mountain itself was formed when the super continent Pangea linked us with the American continent 400 million years ago. It has the same northeast southwest orientation as Loch Ness in Scotland and the Appalachian Mountains in the US.

The walk is on the land of the McLoughlin family who have allowed Concern to access their land for the past 15 years. It is a typical hill farm found in Ireland and Britain.

The MacLoughlins are sheep farmers. Viewed from a distance you can see how the land use changes as the height increases. The houses and farms lie near the bottom of the mountain.

The improved green fields lie below 150 metres. Above that is the rough grazing which extends to the top of the mountain.

Concern has provided insulation and stoves for people surviving war amid the Ukrainian winter.

The lower slopes have the wide variety of wildlife in terms of animals, birds, trees and flowers one finds all over Ireland but above 150 metres there is a wilder landscape that supports only rough grass and heather.

At this time of year there is also a profusion of the white cotton grass. The bird song you hear is the meadow pipit. You will also see the hooded crow and if you are lucky the raven.

The comparative lack of wildlife is compensated by the wonderful views best appreciated when you descend rather when you flog your way up.

On a bad day you will see very little but hopefully the weather will be kind.

Looking first towards the north you can see the Foyle as it flows out to the sea. Turning in a clockwise direction, you will see Sawel Mountain in the Sperrins.

Most of Derry is obscured by Sheriff’s Mountain. Grianán Fort still stands over 1000 years since it was built.

Inch Island is laid out below like a map with Muckish and Errigal mountains behind it some thirty miles away. On the right bank of the Swilly is Fahan and Buncrana, on the left is the Fanad peninsula. Finally there are the hills of Inishowen stretching towards Malin Head.

The purpose of the walk is to support the work of Concern Worldwide. The walk has been held for the past 15 years. In that time, it has possibly raised over £45,000 for the charity.

The local Concern group has been operating for over forty years. In the past few years the bookshop in Ferryquay Street, staffed by local volunteers, has helped raise in excess of £50,000 per annum.

There have also been other fund raisers, annual Christmas collections and special events. The success of this fund raising depends on the generosity of local people including those who do the walk. It is reasonable to ask where this money goes.

Concern was begun in response to the Biafran crisis in Nigeria in 1969. Since that time Concern Worldwide has grown into a charity working in 29 countries around the world.

In recent years the local group has organized collections for countries in the crisis of war, earthquake and drought: Turkey, Syria, Pakistan, Ukraine, Mozambique, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Haiti.

Concern, in cooperation with government bodies and other charities, has sought to provide the basics in these emergencies: shelter, water, food and emergency health care.

Gaza is the main focus of media attention but there are equal or worse wars going on in less reported parts of the world: Somalia, Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudan.

Given even less attention are countries mainly in Africa; Sierra Leone, Liberia, Niger, Chad, Mali, Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Burundi and Malawi.

This is where the climate crisis is most acute made worse by the lack of medical facilities and civil unrest. Concern has been helping local people to develop sustainable food supply, medical facilities and education advancement.

In his book ‘Rot’, which deals with the Famine in Ireland, Padraic X Scanlan, describes how in the early years of the crisis donations came from a wide range of sources from Queen Victoria to the Choctaw in America.

Later in the Famine years these donations diminished. The devastating effects continued for decades. The same mistake is being repeated today.

The reduction of British aid to developing countries from 0.7 GDP to 0.3% and the Trump administration’s aid cut by 90% could not have come at a worse time. The Global Report on Food Crisis estimates that nearly 300 million people across the world are going hungry.

Unfortunately, year on year the situation is getting worse. The walkers on June 1 on their Hike of Hope are making a strong point that such heartlessness towards our brothers and sisters, no matter where they are in the world, needs to be opposed.

Mick Conway on behalf of Derry Concern.