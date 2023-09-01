News you can trust since 1772

Derry Council announces new September leisure offer

With the kids heading back to school it’s a great opportunity to shift the focus to fitness, and with Derry City and Strabane District Council’s new September leisure offer, there really is no better time.
Published 1st Sep 2023
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 16:25 BST
Templemore Sports Complex

Anyone who becomes an all-inclusive leisure member can enjoy access to a wide range of activities and classes across all of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s leisure sites throughout September – and pay absolutely nothing until October 1st.

With a whole host of facilities, activities and fitness programmes on offer, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The offer is now open, and memberships are available to purchase until September 21st. The membership includes access across all facilities in Derry and Strabane including the Gym, Swimming, Fitness Classes,1 to 1 Motivational Sessions, Health Suite, and the Climbing wall at Foyle Arena.

Director of Health and Community with Council, Karen McFarland, said it was a great opportunity for anyone who wants to get started on their fitness journey. “We have a fantastic team of staff on hand to help you achieve your fitness goals, whether that’s just trying something new or training for something more challenging. There are a wide range of activities and classes to suit all ages and fitness levels, from enjoying a leisurely swim to working at a more intense level, there is an activity or class to suit you.

“Council is committed to improving health and wellbeing right across Derry and Strabane, and we aim to make our services accessible to as many people as possible. Making the time for yourself to improve your fitness is the first step towards making a positive difference to your life.”

To avail of the offer go to www.derrystrabane.com/signup and use the promo code SEPT23

