Templemore Sports Complex

Anyone who becomes an all-inclusive leisure member can enjoy access to a wide range of activities and classes across all of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s leisure sites throughout September – and pay absolutely nothing until October 1st.

With a whole host of facilities, activities and fitness programmes on offer, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The offer is now open, and memberships are available to purchase until September 21st. The membership includes access across all facilities in Derry and Strabane including the Gym, Swimming, Fitness Classes,1 to 1 Motivational Sessions, Health Suite, and the Climbing wall at Foyle Arena.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of Health and Community with Council, Karen McFarland, said it was a great opportunity for anyone who wants to get started on their fitness journey. “We have a fantastic team of staff on hand to help you achieve your fitness goals, whether that’s just trying something new or training for something more challenging. There are a wide range of activities and classes to suit all ages and fitness levels, from enjoying a leisurely swim to working at a more intense level, there is an activity or class to suit you.

“Council is committed to improving health and wellbeing right across Derry and Strabane, and we aim to make our services accessible to as many people as possible. Making the time for yourself to improve your fitness is the first step towards making a positive difference to your life.”