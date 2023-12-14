Derry Council condemns vandals removing baubles from Christmas tree
Most of the baubles along the bottom of the Christmas tree in the Guildhall have been removed. This is an issue that has occurred for the past number of years.
A spokesperson for Council said: “Regrettably there have been a number of incidents of vandalism and tampering with the Christmas decorations in the city centre.
“The bottom of the tree in Guildhall Square has now been stripped of all its baubles and people have been viewed climbing the tree and giant bauble.
“As well as the obvious dangers, this represents criminal damage and the PSNI, Community Safety Wardens and CCTV operators are keeping a close eye on Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place in particular.
“The decorations are there for everyone to enjoy so we would appreciate if people respect them and report any incidents of vandalism you experience to the PSNI.”