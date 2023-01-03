The Spring Forward Events Grant Aid Programme is a funding opportunity designed to support and stimulate both the business and wider community through events. Whether you are planning a music festival, or a community fair, Council wants to help make your event a success.

The grant aid programme is open to community organisations, businesses organisations, charities, social enterprises, and religious groups. Council welcomes applications from events of all sizes and purposes, as long as they are open to the public and benefit the business community in some way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council understands the importance of events in driving business growth and community development, and is very keen to help businesses and communities in rural areas thrive by providing financial support for their events. The grant aid programme is designed to cover a range of event-related expenses, including venue rental, marketing and advertising, animation, Live Music, hire of third party services i.e. first aid, event management company etc.

Derry City and Strabane Council building on the Strand Road.

To apply for a grant, simply fill out the appropriate application form and provide a detailed description of the event, including the budget and how the grant funds will be used. The Council will review all applications and award grants based on the merit of the event and its potential impact on the business and wider community.

The fund opens from 21 December 2022 and remains open until 16th January 2023 at 5pm and is applicable to those in rural DEAS of Derry and the Sperrins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Sandra Duffy said it was a fantastic opportunity for communities to avail of funding. “Don't miss out on this opportunity to bring your community together and make a difference. I am encouraging all businesses and organisations to apply and let Council help make your event a success.”