Derry Council gives green light for play area and pitches at Tullymore Road

Elected members met today following the July summer recess to consider an application by Derry City and Strabane District Council to carry out extensive environmental works at Tullymore Road, which is located to the east of 70, Whitethorn Drive in Derry.

The Committee granted full planning permission for the works that will include a new equipped play area, grass playing field, access paths and boundary fencing as well as new tree and hedge planting at the site.

Welcoming the decision, the Chairman of the Planning Committee Cllr Sean Mooney said the environmental works will have huge benefits for the local community.

Councillor Sean Mooney said: “Not only will this project provide much needed recreational outdoor space for families, but it will also help improve the health and well-being of the local community and be an important focal point for everyone to meet and enjoy.

“As a Council, safe outdoor play provision for children is a key priority in our Strategic Growth Plan and to approve this application marks further progress towards this goal and is evidence of Council’s continued commitment to investment in parks, play areas and outdoor space provision across the District.”