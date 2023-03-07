Food Waste Action Week from Monday 6th to Sunday 12th March is focusing on the theme of ‘Win Don’t Bin’. The campaign aims to help people make their food go further by demonstrating how you can make the most of the food you buy and how using up all of your leftovers saves time and money.

New research from Love Food Hate Waste reveals that time-strapped people could get back 2 ½ days a year by using up uneaten food. Enough to treat themselves to a weekend away with friends and family or enough time to binge-watch a whole series of Love Island and still having ‘me’ time to go to the gym or out for a long walk. As the UK’s largest food waste behaviour change campaign, Food Waste Action Week aims to increase citizens’ confidence in making the most of their food by promoting a range of skills that can be easily adopted but potentially have the greatest impact on reducing food waste in the home.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said: “We are delighted to endorse this campaign which is urging everyone to make a conscious effort to think about their food waste this week. There are so many ways you can reduce your food waste including being conscious of the volumes you are buying in the supermarket which reduces food waste and can also prove environmentally and economically beneficial.

Derry Council joins campaign to reduce food waste

“A simple step like making a conscious effort to use foods in the home that are closer to their use by date can have a significant knock on effect on your pocket.”

Jackie Bailey, Love Food Hate Waste Campaign Manager, said: “In our busy lives, many of us wish we had more time. One simple way around this is to use up those extra portions we often seem to have, a simple solution that could help you get some life back and turn food we’ve already cooked into a second delicious meal.”

