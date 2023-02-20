The Let’s Get Moving, Let’s Get Started programme is an eight week course that will include three sessions a week with Council's Fitness Coaches and a tailored personal training plan for candidates to work towards their goals. Classes on offer include circuits, boxercise, spin/cycling, body tone, kettlebells, cardio/core, chi me /meditation and the sports hall games volleyball, badminton and danderball.

Goals that coaches will work on with clients include BMI and weight loss, lower blood pressure and improved fitness.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said: “This exciting new programme aims to integrate physical activity into everyday life through coach led physical activity sessions. As well as the physical activity aspect, candidates will be provided with support and guidance on other ways to lead a more healthy and active life. It’s an ideal first step towards a healthier and fitter lifestyle and will allow you to reap the mental and physical benefits of exercise.”

Mayor Sandra Duffy at the launch of "Let's Get Moving - Let's Get Started!" event at the Foyle Arena with staff, Ron McGowan, Lisa Melly and Rosie Hargan. Also included are Gertrude Carey, Mary McLaughlin and Angie McCloskey. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Sports Area Manager at Council, Ryan Deighan, outlined the many benefits of physical activity that candidates could benefit from.

“Physical Activity helps to keep our mind and bodies healthy,” he said. “When we take part in physical activity it releases powerful chemicals that help you feel good. Regular activity is key to developing strength, coordination and body composition and can offer people the chance to take time out from everyday life. There is also a great sense of purpose and feeling of achievement associated with achieving goals.”

At the beginning of the course candidates will receive a check for their height and weight, BMI, body fat and blood pressure. They will be set a plan that includes fitness goals and nutritional advice and will take part in weekly weigh ins to assess their progress. On week 1, 4 and 8, coaches will carry out a Health MOT check as part of the programme that will help candidates stay on track with their goals.

The programme is 8 weeks long, costs £60 and will be hosted in the Foyle Arena from 12.30pm – 1.30pm every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning beginning Monday March 6.

To sign up contact the Foyle Arena on 028 71 376555 or https://derrystrabane.legendonlineservices.co.uk/rlc/program/2351

