Derry council to celebrate diversity and inclusivity during Good Relations Week

Derry City and Strabane District Council is once again preparing to host its annual Good Relations Week, a vibrant celebration of diversity and inclusivity designed to strengthen community bonds.

This year's 'Connect' theme highlights that a stronger community is founded on the interconnected goals of People, Planet, Prosperity, and ultimately, Peace.

The programme of events will run from Monday, October 13 to Sunday, October 19 as part of a region-wide programme coordinated by the Community Relations Council and supported by The Executive Office under the Together: Building a United Community strategy.

A spokesperson from the council said that audiences can look forward to a variety of environmental workshops and events, a mapping event, ethnic food exhibitions, ethnic craft demonstrations, musical demonstrations, ethnic games and film shows, and bird box building.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, launches the programme for Good Relations Week 2025 with Martin McDonald, Chair of the Community Relations Council and Peter Day, Director of Engagement at the Community Relations Council and programme contributors.

The events hope to highlight how communities work together to break down barriers, celebrate diversity, and create opportunities for a more inclusive society.

Ruairí McHugh, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Council said: “We are proud to once again support Good Relations Week.

“Our Council is passionate about celebrating diversity, fostering inclusivity, and building a brighter shared future.

“It is inspiring to see so many local groups coming together with such energy to highlight the good relations work happening all year round.

“I encourage everyone to visit the Good Relations Week website and explore the excellent events programme and consider getting involved and attending an event.

“By joining discussions, sharing experiences, and learning from one another, we can all play a part in the positive change our society needs.”

Martin McDonald MBE, Chair of the Community Relations Council, added: “We commend the dedication of local groups and organisations across Derry City and Strabane for their continued involvement in Good Relations Week. “Their commitment helps create spaces where voices are heard and valued.

“Good Relations Week is a unique opportunity for everyone to come together, connect with one another and take steps towards building a better and more inclusive society for all.

“When we connect, we can overcome division, heal past wounds and build a shared future where peace is not just an aspiration, but a reality.”

To view full Good Relations Week event programme visit: https://www.derrystrabane.com/community/good-relations/good-relations-week-2025