Derry council to write to Gordon Lyons of their disappointment of Echo Echo’s closure
During Tuesday's Business and Culture Committee council meeting, Councillor Shaun Harkin proposed writing to the Minister for Communities, Gordon Lyons. He said: "This is the first time we’ve had an opportunity to discuss the closure here at the committee. I do think we should write to the communities minister to express our disappointment that they did not ultimately decide to intervene to sustain funding for Echo Echo.”
“I think they should also outline how this closure will not further entrench regional disparity in the Northwest when it comes to dance provision, but also arts and culture. We can’t let this one go because as councillors and Aldermen, we fought very hard with Echo Echo to do everything we could to undo the damage that was done by the Arts Council.”
Members voted unanimously in favour of the proposal.