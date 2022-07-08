Derry Councillor calls for clarity on integration funding for asylum seekers

Councillor Seenoi-Barr has contacted the Executive Office to establish what funding has been allocated by the Home Office to assist with the issue.

The Derry & Strabane rep said it was key that funding is allocated to local councils to help asylum seekers settle in their new homes.

Councillor Seenoi-Barr said: “Following reports that the Home Office has allocated a sum of money to the Executive Office to support asylum seekers in Northern Ireland, I have been trying to obtain clarity about exactly what money has been provided, how it will be distributed and what it will be used for.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SDLP Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr.

“Asylum seekers in our community require significant support, through my work with the North West Migrants Forum I regularly help new arrivals in the North to set up their home and integrate into their new communities and unfortunately this is not an area that been allocated much support. Financial assistance in this area could make a real difference in helping asylum seekers build their new lives here.