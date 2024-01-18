Derry Councillor calls on parents to act against young people throwing snowballs at cars

Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly is calling on parents to speak to their children about the dangers of throwing snowballs at cars.

This comes as young people in a number of areas across Derry were seen throwing snowballs at passing cars.

Gary Donnelly said: “There’s groups of young people who have been pelting cars and some of these cars have children or young people in them. When the drivers have gotten out to remonstrate with them, they have been attacked too. I think the young people think it’s just some harmless fun but there is potential consequences to their actions and I think it needs to be pointed out them. They could end up getting in serious trouble if they were to cause an accident and someone gets hurt or even worse.

"I’m calling on parents to point out that this could have potentially serious or even fatal consequences as this follows from an attack on a bus that was bringing children home from school a number of weeks back. A window on the bus was smashed and came in on the children. The bus driver has curtailed his drop-off points which has caused a bit of hardship for some of the young ones involved. It’s the young ones using the service who are paying the price and someone could have been seriously hurt too.