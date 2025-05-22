A newly married couple from Derry have spoken of how a lucky opportunity led to them being among the first people in the world to ever receive a blessing from Pope Leo XIV during their honeymoon.

Before Andrew and Nicola Cassidy told us about their moment in history, we wanted to know how the couple got together.

Andrew from Derry and Nicola from Donegal Town had their first date 11 years ago in the Bowling Alley.

Throughout their relationship, Castle Leslie in Monaghan has been their special place, and it is also where Andrew popped the question to Nicola last year.

Andrew and Nicola Cassidy in Rome.

Nicola said: “Castle Leslie is our special place, a place we've visited every year. Andrew proposed in the library there, a room where we've spent a lot of time. I don't tend to overreact, but this was beautiful. I always knew we would spend our whole lives together, so getting engaged and married was the cherry on top.”

The newlyweds got married at the start of April in St Augustine’s Church, Derry.

Andrew and Nicola initially weren’t too sure on where they wanted to go for their honeymoon.

Andrew said: “We were thinking about a few different places, and there were a few different options on the table. The travel agents actually helped us decide on Italy because we couldn't. We visited Florence, Rome, and Sorrento.”

Crowds in St Peter's Square.

Their honeymoon was booked months before the passing of Pope Francis.

“When we arrived in Rome it was all kicking off, all on the news and we just happened to be there,” said Andrew.

Newlywed Andrew later received a text from his father informing him that there had been white smoke seen from the Sistine Chapel.

The two quickly jumped on a bus to make their way to St Peter’s Square, but Rome’s traffic had come to a halt.

Pope Leo XIV.

“It was chaos in Rome,” said Nicola.

Andrew added: “It was like a football match, crowds all going in one direction, the traffic didn't move. We jumped off the bus three stops and just joined the crowds. We got there with 30 seconds to spare before he came out onto the balcony.” said Nicola.

The newlyweds weren't sure exactly what was happening as the announcement was in Italian but they still felt as if they were part of a major moment in history.

Nicola said: “When he spoke, everyone was listening; it was surreal.”

Andrew added: “It was exciting; there was a lot of cheering, and people were crying in floods of tears. Helicopters flew above, and the world's press was present. But when he started speaking, it was silent.

“It was special to us, we do feel a bit special for being there,” said Nicola.

On experiencing the moment together during their honeymoon, the two felt incredibly lucky.

Nicola said: "It was the right place at the right time, we were very lucky for that, and we got to do it together."

Andrew added: “The fact it was our honeymoon too – if we were on holiday, we would have been lucky, but we were newly married. We didn't personally get our marriage blessed by the Pope, but the fact we were there to see him was just amazing.”