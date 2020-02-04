Derry couples wanted for CBBC show where kids plan parents’ wedding

Couples in Derry are being offered help in organising their wedding but there’s a catch... the entire thing has to be arranged by their kids.

Marrying Mum & Dad is back on CBBC and is bringing a unique twist on reality TV wedding shows by letting children play boss in what promises to turn traditional wedding days upside down.

The show is currently looking for courageous parents/step parents who are ready tie the knot and willing to leave the fate of the big day in the hands of their children. The show is also open to same- sex parents as well. For these episodes, the show’s name changes to ‘Marrying Mum&Mum/Dad&Dad’.

Tapping into the creative minds of 8-14 year olds, the show will see youngsters organise every aspect of the wedding/civil ceremony; from the theme to the venue, the costume to the cake, as well as the arranging the transport and entertainment.

The show has already seen couples get hitched in a bizarre variety of ceremonies with themes such as: Circus, Scarecrows, Under the Sea, Haunted Houses, Ancient Egypt, and even Vegetables!

Ed Petrie, who co-hosts the show with Naomi Wilkinson, said:“Letting 8-14 year olds plan your entire wedding day may sound like a ridiculous idea – and it is! But in the best possible way. ‘Marrying Mum &Dad’ weddings are exhilaratingly bonkers, heart warmingly wacky and utterly unique. A day your family will truly remember forever!”

The show will film from March until August 2020.

Applications are now open and families can apply by visiting:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/cbbc/joinin/marrying-mum-and-dad-8-be-on-a-show?collection=be-on-a-show

You can then either email back your application form to marrying@bbc.co.uk or post it to:

Marrying Mum and Dad, BBC Scotland, CBBC, Zone 4.01, 40 Pacific Quay, Glasgow.

The deadline for applications has been extended and now the closing date is Monday, February 17

. The form is available to download here. Get your application in for this once in a lifetime

opportunity before it’s too late!