Derry dad organises charity match in memory of his little boy

Adam and his partner, Emma.

Adam Harris’ team ‘Cahir’s Warriors’ will play SANDS Maiden City in the Brandywell on December 17.

Adam’s team is named after his baby boy, Cahir, who was tragically still born on November 2, 2017.

Adam told the Journal that to say he and his partner, Emma Gormley, were left heartbroken by their first child’s death ‘doesn’t even come close.’

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SANDS Maiden City Team comprises of fathers, brothers, uncles etc who have all lost a baby. Adam’s team is made up from friends and family. The football match is in aid of SANDS (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity) and Altnagelvin Neonatal Unit.

This is the second fundraiser the family has undertaken and previously purchased a cuddle cot, which the donated to SWAH hospital, ‘as Altnagelvin had a few already.

“This machine enables you to keep you baby at home for a few days so you can Wake him or her.

“When our second baby was born, Hollie, she was premature and spent a long time in the neo-natal unit hence why fundraising will probably always be for them two units.”

Adam is still seeking donations and sponsors and has a paypal account set up in Cahir’s name and an event on social media. See https://fb.me/e/1i42OdOkd and the PayPal is [email protected]