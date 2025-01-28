Derry dark humour play puts a spotlight on gambling addiction in the North

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

My Valentine’s Boy aims to tackle the tragedy of gambling addiction here in the North but the play approaches the subject with some Derry witty dark humour.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Writer Martin O’Brien gave a synopsis of the play: “It's set on Valentine's Day in Belfast. A Derry couple (Sharon and Kevin) goes up there for the day. They meet another couple, Julie and Gerry. They discover that Gerry has a bit of a problem with gambling, and Kevin used to have a problem. He tries to help him, but it's like talking to a brick wall.

"All the main characters do nothing but lie.

"It's about gambling addiction, but we first draw the audience in with humour, and then we hope to get the message across. It's one of the biggest addictions at the moment in Northern Ireland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin O'Brien, writer of My Valentine's Boy.

Martin spoke on where this story came from, he said: “My own life story would have been the inspiration behind it. It's not my story, it comes from all the people I have met over the years that have been in recovery. It's based on true stories.

“Gambling took my life away.” Martin said, “I hope writing this play might help somebody who is going through all of this.”

Lastly, Martin said: “Come along, I know the subject matter is heavy but it's a great night of entertainment, a lot of laughs in it.”

The Journal also spoke with two actresses from the play. ‘My Valentine’s Boy’ is Linda Jane O’Neill’s first step into the theatrical spotlight. She plays the role of Julie, a Belfast lady.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading ladies from My Valentine's Boy.

“I’m trying to do new experiences, this is the first time I have ever done anything like this," said Linda.

“It is so daunting, it has certainly crossed my mind that I have bitten off more than I can chew, but all the pros on the team are keeping me right. It's been brilliant, I've loved the experience, but yes, it's scary too.”

Cathy McCann plays the role of Sharon, who travels to Belfast with her partner Kevin.

Getting back on stage is what brought Cathy to the production. She said: “I haven't done anything for a really long time, but when I was younger I was in a play by an Irish writer, Oliver Goldsmith. It started off in the UK and then went on a European tour around Belgium, Germany and France.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Encouraging people to come see the show, Linda said: “It's just sheer entertainment from beginning right through to the end, it's well worth the laugh, well worth the visit.

“There's relatable issues, important issues around gambling and how that has become a real problem for our community. There's a growing number of people experiencing problems with gambling, this play really looks at those challenges,” Cathy added.

My Valentine's Boy will be hitting St Columb’s Hall stage from February 12 to 13, the doors open at 7:30pm and the show starts at 8pm.

Tickets are priced at £18.

You can book tickets here: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/stcolumbshall/my-valentines-boy/e-jklmmm

Or call (028) 71 262880

The show will also be performed in St Eugene’s Hall in Moville, from February 15 to 16, with tickets priced at €15.

To book tickets call R.O.I 083 3978971 N.I. (00353) 83 3978971