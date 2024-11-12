Derry debut novelist Conghaile McLaughlin (19) launching The ‘Joys’ of Humanity in Creggan

By Kevin Mullan
Published 12th Nov 2024, 11:04 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 11:04 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Young Derry man Conghaile McLaughlin is gearing up for the local launch of his debut novel The ‘Joys’ of Humanity in Creggan this weekend.

Remarkably Conghaile wrote the novel when he was just 16 years old.

Set in Reno, Nevada, in the 1990s it follows the adventures of the titular protagonist ‘Joy Munroe’ whose main priority is ‘finding the next bus to start the party’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"My book is a fictionalised version of my own life and mental struggle. It focuses on Joy, a party-going, independent woman in Reno, in the 1990s. She develops a mental disorder and her life spirals from there,” Conghaile told the ‘Journal’.

Young Derry man Conghaile McLaughlin is gearing up for the local launch of his debut novel The ‘Joys’ of Humanity in Creggan this weekend.Young Derry man Conghaile McLaughlin is gearing up for the local launch of his debut novel The ‘Joys’ of Humanity in Creggan this weekend.
Young Derry man Conghaile McLaughlin is gearing up for the local launch of his debut novel The ‘Joys’ of Humanity in Creggan this weekend.

His debut work of fiction is likely to be the first of many with the Derry novelist continuing to work across the creative arts.

Said Conghalie: “I’m a 19 year old, yet wrote this when I was 16, in my free sixth form time. I’m a youth worker and a classroom assistant; currently studying Screen Production in Ulster University, Belfast.

Read More
Some Derry, Donegal and Tyrone books worth looking at....

"At heart though, I’m an eccentric writer who’ll continue to write and develop poetry, plays, novels etc, for as long as people accept them.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said he decided to write the book in order to ‘spread and shine awareness’ on mental health issues.

The book will be launched at St. Mary’s Youth Club in Creggan on Saturday, November 16 between 5pm and 7pm. Everyone is welcome to come along to the launch.

The ‘Joys’ of Humanity is also available to order online via Amazon.

Derry-based journalist publishes new supernatural novel, Perdition Street

Related topics:Derry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice