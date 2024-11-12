Derry debut novelist Conghaile McLaughlin (19) launching The ‘Joys’ of Humanity in Creggan

Young Derry man Conghaile McLaughlin is gearing up for the local launch of his debut novel The ‘Joys’ of Humanity in Creggan this weekend.

Remarkably Conghaile wrote the novel when he was just 16 years old.

Set in Reno, Nevada, in the 1990s it follows the adventures of the titular protagonist ‘Joy Munroe’ whose main priority is ‘finding the next bus to start the party’.

"My book is a fictionalised version of my own life and mental struggle. It focuses on Joy, a party-going, independent woman in Reno, in the 1990s. She develops a mental disorder and her life spirals from there,” Conghaile told the ‘Journal’.

His debut work of fiction is likely to be the first of many with the Derry novelist continuing to work across the creative arts.

Said Conghalie: “I’m a 19 year old, yet wrote this when I was 16, in my free sixth form time. I’m a youth worker and a classroom assistant; currently studying Screen Production in Ulster University, Belfast.

"At heart though, I’m an eccentric writer who’ll continue to write and develop poetry, plays, novels etc, for as long as people accept them.”

He said he decided to write the book in order to ‘spread and shine awareness’ on mental health issues.

The book will be launched at St. Mary’s Youth Club in Creggan on Saturday, November 16 between 5pm and 7pm. Everyone is welcome to come along to the launch.

The ‘Joys’ of Humanity is also available to order online via Amazon.