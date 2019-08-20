Derry Diocese clerical changes announced

Bishop Donal McKeown.
The Bishop of Derry, Bishop Donal McKeown, has announced the following clerical changes, effective from August 23.

Rev Paul Fraser, CC Creggan, to be PP Ardstraw West & Castlederg and PP Termonamongan;

Rev Colm O’Doherty, PP Ardstraw West & Castlederg, to be PP Clonleigh and Adm Urney & Castlefin;

Rev Francis Bradley, PP Buncrana and Chancellor of the Diocese of Derry, to be, in addition, PP Burt, Inch & Fahan;

Rev Michael Porter, PP Urney & Castlefin, to have one-year sabbatical before taking up his duties again as PP next year;

Rev Micheál McGavigan, Director of the Diocesan Pastoral Centre, to be, in addition, Adm Banagher;

Rev Patrick Baker, PP Banagher, to be CC pro tem Limavady;

Rev Daniel McFaul, CC Cappagh, to be CC Creggan;

Rev Declan McGeehan, newly ordained, to be CC Cappagh;

Rev Kevin Mulhern, on loan from the Society of African Missions, to be CC Burt, Inch and Fahan in addition to his ministry with the chaplaincy team of HMP Magilligan;

Rev Ciaran Hegarty, on loan from the Diocese of Down & Connor, to be CC pro tem Urney & Castlefin;

Rev John Gilmore, PP Termonamongan, to retire;

Rev Edward Kilpatrick, PP Clonleigh, to retire;

Rev Neil McGoldrick, PP Burt Inch & Fahan, to retire;

Rev John Downey, upon retirement as CC Ballinascreen, to remain in residence in the parish.