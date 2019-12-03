Derry Diocese mourns death of Father Colm Morris

The death has taken place of Father Colm Morris, who passed away on Monday in his 92nd year.

Fr. Morris’ death was confirmed in a statement from the Derry Diocese, which read: ‘Fr Colm Morris was born in Moville, on 20 August 1927.

‘After education in Moville Boys’ National School and St Columb’s College, Derry he studied for priesthood in St Patrick’s College, Carlow. He was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Motherwell, Scotland on 6 June 1953. He served in several parishes in the Diocese of Motherwell, over thirty-five years, before returning permanently to his native Diocese of Derry in 1988, where he remained for the rest of his ministry. Fr Morris served as a Curate in Keenaught, Co Derry until 1993, when he moved to the parish of Carndonagh as Curate. In 2003, he retired at the age of 75. He moved to the Parish of Iskaheen where he continued to minister for as long as his health allowed. May he rest in peace.’