Morris is being cared for by Derry charity Friends of Rescue, who say the pup needs to be placed in a home straight away so he can start eating again and recover from stressful kennel life.

A spokesperson for Friends of Rescue said: “Morris has been in kennels for over nine months and it is dampening his spirits and taking his toll on him. He has stopped eating and we really are at the point where he needs our help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Morris, for now, would benefit from a dog free foster until his needs are assessed. He has been walked with other dogs and has not been reactive. Morris is strong on the lead and would benefit from a foster with an interest in training. He is very clever and willing to learn. His foster would need to be someone strong who can physically walk him on the lead. He is a sociable guy and happy to meet strangers but would need a home with older teenagers due to his strength and size. Not cat tested”

Morris, who is being cared for by Friends of Rescue and has recently stopped eating due to the stress of living in kennels.