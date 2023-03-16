Derry dog suffered 'horrific' injuries being buried alive and beat with rocks

A member of the public reportedly came across two men buring the dog alive, hitting her with rocks and trying to pile more rocks on top of her. Rescue organisation Pet FBI were contacted and the dog was taken to the vet, where it was discovered she sustained brain damage, broken ribs and a collapsed lung, as well as other injuries.

A representative from Pet FBI said: “We have no words for this so will stick to the facts in the hope information can be provided on the [people] that inflicted such immense pain, suffering and immeasurable cruelty in the hope justice can be served.

“This soul’s suffering was ended she was humanely put to sleep when the vet team determined she was too far gone. She passed away in the arms of our volunteer.”

Police officers have been to the Country Park and conducted checks of the location where the dog was found. They have also been checking CCTV in the area, speaking with residents and conducting house-to-house enquiries.

Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Inspector Ryan Robb said: "We are aware of the level of concern and anger in relation to this absolutely sickening and shocking act, and we are liaising with Derry City and Strabane District Council.

"Our appeal is to anyone who may have been in the Park yesterday and saw what happened, or anyone who knows who is responsible, to get in touch with us.”

"It was also reported yesterday that two men were seen in the area at around the time the dog was found. One of the men is described as being approximately 5'10 tall, well-built and wore a distinctive camouflage hooded top with the hood pulled up. The second man is described as being of a similar height, of a slim build with black hair and wore a dark blue tracksuit. These men are believed to have left the Park, in the direction of Cornshell Fields. We would ask these men to get in touch with us."

The number to contact police on in relation to this matter is 101, quoting reference number 1530 15/03/23. You can submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

