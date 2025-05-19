Derry-Dublin PSO air service could be re-established in 2026 - McConalogue

Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue has said that the Derry-Dublin PSO air service could be re-established in 2026.

The Minister of State with special responsibility for Sport & Postal Policy confirmed that Department of Transport officials have commenced the work necessary for the establishment of a Public Service Obligation (PSO) air service between City of Derry Airport and Dublin Airport in 2026.

He said: “I met recently with the Minister for Transport, Darragh O’Brien. At that meeting he informed me that that his work is in line with the government decision taken on February 25, when the government noted that the Minister for Transport would progress preparatory work to introduce a PSO route to establish air connectivity between Derry and Dublin airports in 2026.

“Minister O’Brien confirmed that his officials are working closely with the Shared Island Unit of the Department of the Taoiseach to agree a funding model for the PSO. Minister O’Brien said that similar to the work being progressed for the retendering of the Donegal-Dublin PSO, the imposition of a PSO air service in 2026 requires a number of steps to be undertaken. These are being progressed by the Department through a number of stages, with the aim of having the contract to operate the service on the route commencing October 2026.

City of Derry Airport.

Min McConalogue, a Fianna Fail TDM continued: “Minister O’Brien has agreed to meet with senior officials from City of Derry Airport to discuss the Derry-Dublin PSO further in June – a development I very much welcome.

City of Derry Airport is a crucial piece of infrastructure for the North West and I will continue to work with the airport and Government colleagues with the objective of getting the Derry-Dublin PSO up and running.

“The reestablishment of the Derry-Dublin PSO would be a major boost to the region as connectivity from the Northwest through the City of Derry Airport is crucial for the economic development of the North West.