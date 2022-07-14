Derry family to climb Errigal in memory of baby Emily

Baby Emily died at just 18 days old and her family are to climb Errigal to celebrate Emily’s birthday while raising funds for SANDS, The Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity, and Foyle Hospice.

Emily’s mum, Ciara Taylor said: “We always say that Emily had a mountain to climb in her wee short life so we thought it would be lovely to climb Errigal for her birthday in her memory in aid of SANDS and Foyle Hospice. It is hard, I’m feeling the heaviness this week thinking of what we were doing this time last year and we’re nearly reliving it. I’m nervous about that aspect of the weekend but doing this will be a good distraction. Everyone will be coming together for Emily and to remember her so that will help me cope.

“Before Emily was born, I had a bleed so went to Altnagelvin but was sent home soon after because everything seemed fine. A few days later, my waters broke so I went back into Altnagelvin and I thought she was going to come any minute but they kept me on watch. When we got to the 24 week mark, they transferred me by ambulance up to the Royal because if she had come early, they would be more equipped there to deal with it. There were other things going on at that time, my mammy had just passed away from cancer and we were looking after my granny, who passed away then. I missed her funeral because I was in hospital so it was a very emotional time. I was told I had an infection in the placenta but they told me she was doing really well without the water and she was growing and looking well. We were aiming to get to 28 weeks but just before I turned 26 weeks, I started to labour during the night.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Emily Taylor who would be turning one on Saturday, July 16. Emily's family will climb Errigal on Saturday to celebrate their little girl's birthday and to raise funds for SANDS, The Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity, and Foyle Search and Rescue.

“I called the doctor in but they just thought it was a tummy bug so they kept telling me that I wasn’t in labour. I told them I had three other children at home and I knew that she was pushing but they transferred me to a room on my own and gave me an injection for the infection. I laboured during the night and the nurse told me I was only having contractions because of braxton-hicks but I was telling her the baby was coming. She sent me back to bed and when I took my pyjamas off, I could see the babies feet. I delivered her then on the floor, the wee dote, and I called for help. They couldn’t believe it when they came in and seen her. The doctors there were all amazing and I’m not blaming anyone for what happened, that was just how it was.

“They rushed her to intensive care and they told us she probably wouldn’t survive 24 hours because she had sepsis in her blood and we just prayed and prayed. We got her baptised and on the Sunday, it looked like she wasn’t going to make it so we brought her siblings up and she got to meet them. We really thought that was it but she started to get stronger and she put up such a fight. We got nearly three weeks with her but then she got weaker and they were struggling to put the IV line in. They explained that it was getting to the stage where they wouldn’t be able to treat her anymore, she had two bleeds to the brain and a bleed in her lungs. They told us that it might be best to turn the machines off and it was horrific to have to make that decision. It was so hard but we knew she was starting to suffer and she was getting weaker. She fought and fought and she reacted to everything. I would have sang to her every day and she would have opened her eyes and kicked her wee legs and we had some incredible moments with her so we have to take the positives. When I looked down and seen her feet coming, I thought she was going to be stillborn. So as much as I would love to know what my wee one year old would look like now and imagine her blonde hair and blue eyes, I know that she probably would have suffered in this world. She had such a great time for her wee short life, she got to meet her siblings and aunties and godparents and it was so lovely. The staff up there are incredible. They just don’t get enough for what they do. Emily got 24 hour care and they let us stay every day and night with her. They didn’t ask us to leave and we could just stay there and hold her wee hand. It was lovely. We were so lucky to have that time and I’m so grateful for it.

“I just want to give something back now. SANDS have been incredible to us. Shaun, my husband, plays with them every Thursday in the Bay Road which is great. Sometimes the daddies get overlooked a bit so I’m so glad he has them. Shaun wouldn’t be there talking away but he finds that support is so helpful. They are getting him a new kit with Emily’s name on it so they do lovely things like that to honour her. I’ve been using the SANDS online counselling which has been amazing and Foyle Hospice also looked after my mammy in her final days so I want to give something back to people who have helped us.

“When I was in hospital, neither myself nor Shaun were working because we just had to be by Emily’s side but the community were absolutely amazing. They were sending things up for the children and fundraising for us because we weren’t working. It was incredible. You would do it for other people without question but when you’re in that situation yourself, you don’t even think about asking for help so when people step up and rally around, it’s unbelievable. Even now for this walk, there’s shops sponsoring us with water and sweets and people giving us money. There must be over £2,000 already because people are just so supportive.”

Ciara Taylor with her daughter, baby Emily. Ciara sang to Emily every day and her little girl loved it, kicking her legs in reponse to her mammy's voice.

Emily’s family will be meeting at Errigal at 12pm on Saturday, July 16 and they say everyone is welcome to take part and walk with them. Donations can be made at www.paypal.me/EmilysClimb and Emily’s sister Faith will be selling hand-made bracelets at the foot of the mountain to raise funds for SANDS and Foyle Hospice.

Baby Emily meeting her big brother Lennon and sisters Gracie and Faith with mum Ciara and dad Shaun.