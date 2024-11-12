Derry family to launch Foyle Hospice Lights of Love Christmas appeal in memory of beloved Kelly

Foyle Hospice is to officially launch its Annual Lights of Love Appeal, which will see hundreds of lights shining bright in memory of loved ones on the Hospice Christmas tree.

The Derry hospice has invited the community to come together for a special ceremony to switch on the Christmas tree lights located on the Hospice grounds.

This year, Richard Wilson, and his two sons, Jake and Noah, will be switching on the lights to remember their wife and mother, Kelly who died at Foyle Hospice on New Year’s Eve 2023, just days before her 40th birthday.

Richard explained: “In the summer of 2023, Kelly didn't feel well and knew in her heart that something was seriously wrong. She was diagnosed with stage IV stomach cancer and, by September, was being seen by the Foyle Hospice Community nursing team in our home.

“Kelly loved Christmas and wanted to take the kids to see Santa, but she was not well enough." Foyle Hospice arranged to have Santa come to them.

“There were big changes to our daily routine as she struggled to find things that she could eat and was in treatment. The nurses continued to come to the house and support us, and by the end of November, we could see that Kelly was getting quite ill.”

“On November 27, it was decided that Kelly would go into Foyle Hospice. Initially, we thought it would be a short stay and did not know what to expect. The staff were amazing with all of us and particularly good with the kids, who came to think of the hospice as a place to visit their mother, play, and get sweets.

“Along with the team in the inpatient unit, Kelly met with Michelle, the Healing Hearts facilitator who works with families with children. They spoke about the importance of making memories, and Kelly loved the idea of creating Memory Bears for the boys.

“She gave Michelle a pair of her pyjamas and a dressing gown. She picked the clothes herself, knowing they were soft and cuddly and the bears would be something they could cuddle and treasure. Kelly gave the bears to the children, telling them she had them specially made for the boys to bring home. She gave the bears as a gift to the boys, knowing they would mean so much more as they got older.

Noah's 4th birthday.

“A bear was also made for Kelly’s mother. Its pocket holds a lovely handkerchief that Kelly gave her on our wedding day.”

Richard went on to describe the extremely special Santa visit which Foyle Hospice arranged specially for their children.

He continued: “Kelly loved Christmas and wanted to take the kids to see Santa, but she was not well enough. Foyle Hospice arranged to have Santa come to them.

“The boys were surprised and delighted when Santa came and spent over an hour with them. He brought gifts and sweets for them to enjoy. We all made very special memories with Kelly and the boys that day.”

According to Richard, Kelly’s focus became getting home for Christmas morning, and with the help of the Foyle Hospice staff, her wish became a reality.

He said: “She arrived at the house before the boys came down the stairs on Christmas morning. They were so happy and surprised to see her that they ran straight to Kelly, ignoring the pile of presents under the tree that Santa had brought.

“Kelly’s idea for a fundraising page was to focus not on her illness but on what we can do to help Foyle Hospice and ensure it is here for everyone who needs it. She was adamant that we tell her story so that patients and their families could benefit from Foyle Hospice.

“Last year, Kelly attended the Tree-Lighting Ceremony as a patient in the unit. The boys and I will light the tree this year in her memory. I know that Kelly would be happy that we continue supporting the hospice after everything they did for us.”

If you wish to dedicate a light, you can do so by returning a Lights of Love tag that you have received in the post or sponsor a light on the Christmas Tree on the grounds. Tree tags are available for you to write a personal message which you can post back to Foyle Hospice along with your donation.

The Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will be on December 19 and is open to the public.

To donate Contact Fundraising: 02871 359 888 or see website Foyle Hospice website: www.foylehospice.com/donate/

The Virtual Tree: www.visufund.com/foyle-hospice-lights-of-love

Foyle Hospice provides 9 bed spaces in its Inpatient Care Unit, as well as Day Therapy facilities, community nursing, 24/7 Advice Line and bereavement counselling services for both adults (Forget Me Not) and children (Healing Hearts).

The total annual cost of providing the services is approximately £3.9 million.

It costs approximately £5,000 for 24 hours of care for 9 beds in the Hospice Inpatient Care Unit.

Day Therapy: £15

1 hour of care in IPU: £30

1 hour Healing Hearts counselling session for a grieving child or teen: £35

1 Home Care Visit: £78

IPU bed cost per 24 hours: £720

Approximately 35% of overall running costs comes from SPPG with the remaining 65% of the annual costs provided through the support and generosity of the North West communities.

Foyle Hospice has been providing Hospice and Palliative Care services in the North West since 1985. We are extremely privileged to have cared for over 22,000 patients and their families to date.

Foyle Hospice provides ongoing palliative care services for patients with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, while supporting their families and loved ones across the Western Health and Social Trust area in Northern Ireland.

Foyle Hospice Facebook page: www.facebook.com/foyle.hospice/