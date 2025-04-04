Derry farmers hit a one out a million chance with five lambs born from one ewe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The McKinley farm in Derry had a bit of a surprise when one of their ewes gave birth to quintuplets, which the farmers say is incredibly rare – like, one-in-a-million rare.

Andrew McKinley, who has 50 years of farming experience, had never seen anything like it until recently.

McKinley and his son, Keith, were completely caught off guard by the birth of the five lambs, as the mother ewe had not shown any signs that she was about to give birth to quintuplets.

To the surprise of the Ardmore farmers, all five lambs survived and are now at a stage where the farmers no longer worry about their survival.

“Out of the five we were expecting maybe two of them to pass but they are all happy and healthy,” said Keith.

Keith said that the mum has been “excellent,” as she has been feeding and looking after all her lambs.

Andrew described the mother as “very protective.”

“She seems to know which ones have been fed and which ones haven't, she knows how to balance them,” Keith added.

The ewe had three girls and two boys; they are now three weeks old.

Keith commented on the challenges of life as a farmer: “If one passed away you wouldn't exactly be thrilled, but living on a farm you have to grow up and learn that you can be emotional to an extent, but you can't get too emotional because at the end of the day it is a business. If you got too emotional, it would be hard to let go.”

Keith told the Journal about the night all the lambs popped into the world: “She had the first two, and we thought that was it; we weren’t even expecting a third.”

When number three did arrive, Andrew went to get a bottle for the third lamb, and by the time the bottle was ready, the fourth was born – then it happened again.

“We thought, we will just stand here now to make sure that is it,” laughed Keith.

Keith expressed pride in the rare and fortunate event, stating: "It's wonderful that all five lambs are alive and thriving, and that the ewe is caring for them herself. It makes you feel proud.”