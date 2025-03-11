“Derry is our heart and soul,” says local fashion brand as they continue to support charities around the city and celebrate one year of business.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evaze was launched in early 2024 by Jack McGuinness and Daryl White, marking the duo's first foray into the local fashion industry. After more than a year in business, the brand initially focused on streetwear before expanding its offerings to include sports and gym apparel.

The two outlined their goals for the brand: “Our aim for the brand in the coming year is to solidify ourselves within the clothing brand industry within our city. We aim to create a brand our city can be proud of. We aim for more launches this year to help create a one-stop shop when it comes to upgrading your gym outfits.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack said he wants the brand to focus on solidifying itself as a Derry fashion label before venturing into other territories.

Owners of Evaze, from on the left Jack McGuinness and Daryl White.

“We want to make sure Derry is happy and proud to support our brand, Derry is our heart and soul,” said Jack.

Jack and Daryl described their branch into gym gear as a massive success: “We couldn’t have imagined the support we have had when transitioning into the gym scene but to this date, it is a move we are excited with.”

The two Derry entrepreneurs have also given back to the city. Within the first few months of their business, they felt the need to help where they could with their new platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evaze said: “We were introduced to Laya Barr and her amazing family. Whilst hearing her story regarding her daughter Robyn, we decided to donate towards her fundraising campaigns for Cystic Fibrosis and get the medicine Robyn needed.

“Giving back is something we will continue to do year in and year out, supporting small local charities may it be with fundraisers or donations. We want to help in any way we can,” said the two business owners.

“Through this support, we are glad to share that Robyn has got her medicine and is doing great. We are proud of the work Laya, David and their other daughter Phoebe have done so far.”

The brand also released a mental health awareness t-shirt with a powerful message on the back to further their charitable efforts.

Evaze donated to Foyle Search & Rescue to thank them for their ongoing support of the city. The donation was made possible by the sales of the t-shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Giving back is something we will continue to do year in and year out, supporting small local charities may it be with fundraisers or donations,” said the two business owners.

'We were introduced to Laya Barr and her amazing family. Whilst hearing her story regarding her daughter Robyn, we decided to donate towards her fundraising campaigns for Cystic Fibrosis and get the medicine Robyn needed.'

Jack said: “We wanted to give back to people who have given a lot to us.”

Daryl added: "You have to support your own people, we wanted to create a message but not only that, we wanted people to be able to wear it anywhere, I could wear this on a night out or at the gym, so the message can be spread in any setting.

“Everybody goes through their own battles, so it's something everybody can get behind, especially in our city. I think we are doing a good job at it.”

Lastly, Evaze wanted to thank the support they have had from their models, videographer, marketing team and Pure Gym Derry.

You can find Evaze’s online storefront here: https://evazeofficial.com/