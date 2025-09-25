Derry fashion designer Amach is set to open up their new shop this week

Derry-based fashion designer Amach is excited to announce the grand opening of their new store this Friday.

Amach is scheduled to open its new store at 2-4 Carlisle Road at 10 AM.

Owner and designer at Amach, Liam McDaid, announced on social media that the store’s opening has been one of Derry’s worst-kept secrets.

He said: “This Friday we open the doors to our new store at the top of Carlisle Road. Thanks to everyone who has supported and stuck with us. The road is long and this is another small step towards the dream.”

Everyone is invited to Amach's shop opening this week, where music and refreshments will be provided.

If you haven’t heard about Amach before, they previously described themselves on their website like this: “Amach focuses on storytelling as a brand with strong cultural and social commentary throughout. Formulating memories of the past with current life experiences to create subversive and thought-provoking designs. High design, attention to detail and an emphasis on ethical fabrics and production are the pillars on which the brand is built.”