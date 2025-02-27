Derry father and son Marcas and Cormac Ó Murchú visit ‘the Ó Dogherty’ in Seville and find a bond that endures

‘Cada día me recuerdan de que soy irlandés – Every day I am reminded I am Irish’.

These were the words of the Chieftain Ramón Ó Dogherty, head of the Clann Uí Dhochartaigh, to well-known musician and former Irish and Spanish teachers Marcas Ó Murchú as they walked around the streets of his native Sevilla recently.

That his Inis Eoghain DNA is carried in his surname is a constant reminder of his heritage.

‘Ár nDúchas’, his coat of arms states he, as Head of the Clann, is from a long line of nobles, princes and kings.

Three decades ago, Marcas was honoured to interpret for the current Taoiseach Uí Dhochartaigh’s late father, Dr. Ramón, on a visit ‘home’ to the land where his ancestor Seán Ó Dochartaigh of Buncrana and equally famous relative Cathair Rua [ d.1608] once reigned.

A few years later, he translated his genealogical tree into Spanish for his family.

Recently, Marcas and his son Cormac, had an interesting talk with Ramón about his ancestry of which he is justly proud.

Cormac had been awarded a Gold John Paul Award at St. Eugene's in late January and so Marcas decided to take him, as a present, to Seville for a final practice before his upcoming A Level Spanish examinations at Lumen Christi College.

Ramón O’Dogherty is the 38th Chief of the O’Doghertys of Inis Eoghain.

His father, Ramón, was formally recognised by the Chief Herald of Ireland as the Chief of the Ó Dochartaigh clann of Inishowen in 1990.

Their ancestor, Seán Ó Dochartaigh [John O’Dogherty], having lost his lands under the penal laws, migrated to Cádiz, Spain in 1790, where the family has thrived ever since.

It was fitting, that Cormac selflessly volunteered in his local parish, helping young people and reading the lessons at Sunday Mass.

He was one of several hundred local teenagers awarded for their selflessness and dedication to their faith.

Ramon's ancestors lost their lands from Derry to Malin Head due to the cruel Penal Laws, banning faith and the Irish language in the 18th century.

Ramón studied Law at the University of Jerez de la Frontera in Cádiz and has worked for Santander Bank and The Abengoa Company specialising in raising capital and providing financial advice.

He hopes to visit Derry and Inis Eoghain in the near future.

The Ireland of his ancestors is a changed island.

Derry and Inis Eoghain are constantly in his thoughts, despite the years and geographical distance.

Cormac said, speaking in his native Irish to the Derry Journal : "Is oileán athraithe í Éire a shinsear. Bíonn Doire agus Inis Eoghain i gcónaí ina chuid smaointe, áfach, in ainneoin na mblianta agus an achair thíreolaíochta.

"Gura fada buan é agus na clanna Gael i gcéin. (Ireland is a changed land from the day of his ancestors. Yet Derry and Inishowen are always in his thoughts in spite the years and the geographical distance. May the Irish diaspora continue to prosper).

"May he and all the Irish diaspora prosper and enjoy better living conditions than those gone before."