Derry father and son Shae and Andy Maguire are Kings of Connacht after climbing 51 mountains in province

Andrew Maguire and his 15-year-old son Shae reached their final summit on the Summer Solstice bringing a shared goal to a powerful and emotional conclusion. Their challenge, which they nicknamed #ConquerConnacht, began when Shae was just 11.

Together, they climbed a total of 159 miles, ascending over 56,500 feet – almost twice the height of Mount Everest. But the numbers tell only part of the story. What began as a physical challenge quickly became a life-changing adventure.

“This has been one of the most rewarding things we’ve ever done together,” said Andrew. “It started with the idea of exploring the West of Ireland more, but over time it became about something much deeper—about connection, resilience, and just spending time together away from screens and distractions.”

They made dozens of trips to the province over four years, often camping under canvas in places like Achill, Ballina, Westport, Clifden, Sligo, and Cong.

Along the way, they were joined on several hikes by Andrew’s daughter and Shae’s younger sister, Freya, who brought a joyful energy to the trails.

“We had our fair share of tough days,” Shae said, “but the views, the laughs, the lakes we swam in, and the people we met made it all worth it.”

Their route took them through Mayo, Galway, and Sligo, exploring stunning Connemara, the Maamturks, Twelve Bens and Wild Nephin.

The most memorable climbs included Mweelrea (Connacht’s highest peak), Slieve Carr, Nephin, Croagh Patrick, and Binn Garbh, home to the infamous rocky feature Magairlí an Deamhain—the ‘demon’s testicles’.

“We were blown away by the beauty of Achill Island,” said Andrew. “The views from Slievemore, the abandoned village, and the golden sands of Keem Beach were just stunning.”

The journey was about more than mountains. The family visited Kylemore Abbey, Moore Hall, the Michael Davitt Museum, and the National Museum of Ireland – Country Life at Turlough Park.

They swam in Lough Corrib and Lough Na Fooey, and paid their respects at the Doolough Famine Memorial on the way to Mweelrea—a solemn reminder of the past.

“It wasn’t just a hiking list,” Andrew said. “It was a passport to the soul of the West. We experienced its landscapes, culture, history, and—most of all—its people.”

Some of their favourite memories came from cooking at campsites, chatting with locals in village pubs, and enjoying traditional sessions—often joining in the singing and soaking up the atmosphere.

“Those moments were just as important as the summits,” said Andrew. “It brought us closer as a family, and gave Shae and Freya a real appreciation of Ireland’s heritage and natural beauty.”

The Maguires now proudly call themselves the Ríthe Chonnacht – Kings of Connacht, a title they’ve earned through grit, shared effort, and a deep love for the outdoors.

The epic accomplishment comes four years after they climbed every single mountain on the Vandeleur-Lynams in Ulster. That’s 36 peaks, all over 600 metres, in total.

What’s next? “We’re already looking forward to ‘Leaping through Leinster’,” Shae said with a grin, referring to their plan to tackle the province’s 44 Vandeleur-Lynam peaks. “But for now, it’s nice just to look back and appreciate everything we’ve achieved together.”

1 . Binn Mhor - Maamturks Jun 21.jpg Local father and son duo Andrew Maguire and 15-year-old Shae Maguire recently completed a remarkable hiking challenge—summiting all 51 mountains in the province of Connacht Photo: Andrew Maguire Photo Sales

2 . Derry Clare - Twelve Bens.jpg Shae and Freya Maguire on Derry Clare in the Twelve Bens range. Photo: Andrew Maguire Photo Sales

3 . Kings of Connacht.jpg Local father and son duo Andrew Maguire and 15-year-old Shae Maguire recently completed a remarkable hiking challenge—summiting all 51 mountains in the province of Connacht Photo: Andrew Maguire Photo Sales

4 . Twelve Bens - Jun 25.jpg Local father and son duo Andrew Maguire and 15-year-old Shae Maguire at the summit of one of the Twelve Bens in Connemara. Photo: Andrew Maguire Photo Sales