Derry featuring in international St Patrick’s Day Festival

The festival will take over billboards with high footfall, including Times Square in New York, Westfield London shopping centre, Via Dante (pedestrian street) in central Milan and Sydney Cove (on the southern shore of Sydney Harbour). The billboards will show highlights from the festival and people will be able to scan a QR Code and click on the artist they would like to see.

Dublin based band The Pale are featured in the festival lineup performing on the roof of the Tower Museum in Derry. The video shows panoramic views of the city centre with the Peace Bridge, Guildhall and the City Walls while the band perform.

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “Our Green Button Festival will bring some of our best-loved and up-and-coming acts to a wide audience of prospective holidaymakers around the world. We want to showcase the breadth of our musical talent – and encourage people everywhere to come and experience it for themselves.

“Our St Patrick’s Day programme this year includes an extensive programme of trade, media and consumer activity to restart overseas tourism. Our aim is to remind holidaymakers everywhere that Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland offer the warmest of welcomes and great fun, as well as wonderful scenery and heritage. We are taking every opportunity to capitalise on the island of Ireland’s heightened profile around this St Patrick’s Day period.”

To watch the video, visit ireland.com and click on ‘The Pale.’