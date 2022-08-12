Derry Féile to include over 100 events over the next eight days

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total there will be over 100 events across the Bogside, Brandywell, Creggan, Bishop Street and Fountain neighbourhoods and Derry City centre from tomorrow, Saturday August 13 to Saturday August 20.

Highlights on the opening day tomorrow include the Big Bog BBQ which takes over Pilots Row, Rossville Street. With a circus theme, there will be activities such as balloon modelling, face painting, henna tattoos, toddlers play area, Kidz Farm, refreshments, live music and much more.

Later in the evening, Féile Laughs will feature Belfast comedian Paddy McDonnell performing live at Pilots Row before one of the best DJs in the world, Gerd Janson, plays a special Celtronic event at The Nerve Centre.

Young people from Creggan with David Best.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday begins with two sporting events, the Martin McGuinness Memorial fly fishing competition at Fullerton Reservoir in Donegal and the Damp Dash Aquathlon at Creggan Country Park.

The Gasyard Park will host The North West Spectrum Community Connections Family Festival, an afternoon of Music, Dance, Arts & Crafts for Autistic children, young people and their families. Evening events include a screening of ‘Lifting A Dark Cloud - The Kathleen Thompson Case’ at Museum of Free Derry, and the premiere of ‘Sanctuary’ at The Nerve Centre Cinema, which follows a group of young people from Creggan as they help build a temporary structure in England with Burning Man artist David Best to commemorate the loss during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Highlights on Monday August 15 include two massive family events, Wan Big Street Party on Central Drive and The Ultimate Fun Day at The Gasyard Park before film screenings of ‘Battle of The Bogside’ at Museum of Free Derry and ‘Bogwoman’ at The Nerve Centre, the first of two films to be shown at Féile 2022 in tribute to the late Derry film-maker Tommy Collins.

Also on Monday evening, The Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation will host a discussion at Holywell Trust, ‘Building a New Ireland’, where panellists including Mitchel McLaughlin, Rev. David Latimer and Mary Durkan will discuss how citizens from all backgrounds can engage and inform the debate around a new Ireland.

The Ultimate Fun Day.

Check out the full Féile 2022 programme at issuu.com/gasyardfeilederry/docs/feile_2022_web or visit www.facebook.com/gasyardwallfeile.

A spokesperson said: “Féile 2022 would not be possible without the support of our funders at The Executive Office, (Urban Villages & Communities In Transition), Derry City & Strabane District Council, Department of Foreign Affairs and the collaboration of our many partners, groups, initiatives, volunteers and residents from throughout the Bogside, Brandywell, Creggan, Bishop Street and Fountain areas who have come together to shape and manage this programme of events.”

Paddy McDonnell.