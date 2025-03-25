Derry Féile’s short film Good Tidings We Bring to air at Roman Film Festival in Rome
Eibhlín Morrison, Project Co-Ordinator at Féile, said Féile were delighted that the film has been selected for a special screening at the festival.
She said the Italian screening is “offering not only a chance to reflect on the important social issues faced by people here in Derry and the strength of our communities in supporting those in need, but also to share these powerful messages to an international audience”.
The film explored the themes of immigration, community, housing, and the struggles facing young people across Ireland today.
Taking inspiration from the traditional Christmas story, the film followed a pregnant mother who is desperately searching for somewhere to stay as the birth of her child nears. In her journey, the young woman finds unexpected refuge in an unlikely place, highlighting the importance of community and compassion in times of crisis.
The film featured a talented cast of local actors, including Shannon Wilkinson, Shoma Hasan, and Shimin Hasan, as well as talented children from primary schools across the Bogside, Brandywell, Fountain, and Bishop Street areas.
Good Tidings We Bring was a project within Féile’s Connect:Interact:Create Programme, which is supported by The Executive Office’s Central Good Relations Fund.
it was released in December by Féile alongside another short film, ‘Home Time’, which explores why so many young people feel compelled to leave Derry for a better life elsewhere, whether in Europe, America, or Australia.
