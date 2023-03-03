Femme Sesh organiser Shá Gillespie, is ‘delighted’ to put together another gig for this year's International Women’s Day, showcasing much loved artists from Derry and Donegal in music, comedy and spoken word.

Shá said: “Femme Sesh started back in 2008. The brainchild of Tina McLaughlin, it has grown from year to year and it's always a sell-out. Our fantastic performers give up their time to play at our fundraiser each year and it's always a great night out. Our wonderful host for the evening is Abby Oliveira. Everyone welcome.

“This year's Femme Sesh takes place on Friday 10th of March in Sandinos main room. Doors at 7pm and the show will start sharp at 8pm . Tickets can be bought at the door but to avoid disappointment you can buy online, as they are selling fast. As always this is a night not to be missed.”

Performers for Femme Sesh on International Women's Day

Performers for the night include; The Henry Girls, sisters Karen, Lorna and Joleen McLaughlin from Malin Head; singer-songwriter Reevah; Eileen Webster, a well known and revered singer in Irish traditional circles; singer-songwriter Rachel Craig; musician Rachael Eastwood; musician Siobhán Shiels; DJ Ann Harley aka Dusty Grooves, who has a Thursday night residency in Sandinos; Pop/indie punk band Tramp; comedian Leann Toland; spoken word artist, writer, playwright, theatre maker, multimedia artist, life model and actor Mel Bradley; and the MakeyUppers, Derry based theatre makers, performers, and storytellers. Tickets are available at skiddle.com.