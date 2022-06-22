Derry fire: watch blaze at unfinished houses

Reader Cael McGavigan sent this video of the houses on fire as the police and NIFRS attended the scene. The fire was reported at around 8.10pm.

Inspector Swanson said: “This was a significant blaze. Thankfully, there have been no reports of anyone being injured. If not for the work of the NIFRS, however, the outcome could have been different for residents in the immediate area and their homes.

“As enquiries in relation to the cause of the blaze continue, we’re appealing to anyone who was in the area from around 8pm and saw any suspicious behaviour, or has information which could assist our enquiries, to get in touch.”

The fire at number of unfinished houses at Dunfield Terrace in the Waterside last night. Police are appealing for information on the fire.