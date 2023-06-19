Focus group on proposed changes to transport's Concessionary Fares

Changes being considered include raising the age of eligibility for concessionary fares to either 65 or state pension age.

The focus group will be held to discuss specifically the Proposed Changes to Concessionary Fares and will held on Friday 23rd June from 2-3.30pm in Harbour House, adjacent to the Guildhall, Derry.

Ciara Burke, Age Friendly Co-ordinator with Derry City and Strabane District Council said: “Transport is an important and integral part of citizens lives to enable them to participate and contribute within society. The Concessionary Fares scheme presents helps people to continue to work, access training, volunteering, attend appointments, support carers and contribute to the wider local economy, whilst also helping address loneliness and social inclusion. Changes to the current scheme such as raising the age of eligibility and limiting Smartpass use has the potential to have major impacts amongst our older population and also persons living with a disability.

“It is important for people to share their views on the proposed changes by either registering for the focus group or by responding to the Department for Infrastructures public consultation, which closes at 5pm Thursday on 24th August 2023.”

Transport is identified as one of the World Health Organisations key domains within their framework for developing Age Friendly Cities and Communities, so it is important to get as many people as possible involved in the consultation.

Places are limited and the focus group is aimed at individuals rather than organisations. To register please contact Alexandra Wallace at Derry City and Strabane District Council n 028 7125 3253 or email [email protected]

