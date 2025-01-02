Derry folk urged to recycle Christmas trees and donate £10 to Foyle Hospice
Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton said: “This is a great scheme which makes it easier to get rid of your unwanted Christmas Tree and at the same time supporting a local charity.
“The Foyle Hospice Christmas Tree Recycling Scheme gives an easy , environmentally friendly, and charitable way to dispose of your Christmas Tree. The shredded trees will be used in the Hospice gardens.”
“Our wonderful team will collect your tree during the week Monday, January 6 to Friday, January 10, 2025 for a small fee of £10.00 per tree.
“All trees must be ready for collection and visible for our drivers from Monday, January 6,” the hospice said.
Contact the Hospice by calling 02871359888 or register at www.foylehospice.com
