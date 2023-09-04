Jack in the Beanstalk at the Forum

The Millennium Forum has a long standing tradition of producing the finest Christmas pantos, as Sleeping Beauty in 2021 was even shortlisted in the Best Panto category in the UK Panto Awards. This year’s offering, Jack and The Beanstalk, promises to be the must-see show of the festive holidays.

Conal Gallen leads an all-local professional cast in Jack & The Beanstalk which opens at the Forum on Thursday 30th November and runs until Sunday 31st December. This year sees the Donegal comic reprise his role as Dame Trot, with local man, Dylan Reid as Jack, Aodhan Kehoe as Silly Billy, Karen Hawthorne as Flesh Creep, Enya Loughlin as Fairy Sweet Pea and Corrie Early as Princess Jill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Christmas pantomime is a Derry tradition where many memories are made and Jack & The Beanstalk at the Forum this year promises to be the best yet. This year’s show is packed with great song and dance routines, hilarious comedy, dazzling scenes and magical special effects that all the family will enjoy.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack & The Beanstalk performs at the Millennium Forum from 30th November until 31st December. Tickets are priced from £12.00 and are now available from the Box Office. Telephone 71 264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings. Book before the 30th September and avail of the Flexible Payment Plan.