This new sponsorship will support the training of local young people living with disabilities as part of the Forum’s ongoing commitment to providing accessible arts for all its patrons.

Cara McCartney, Development and Creative Engagement Manager said: “It’s great to see another local company giving something back to the community, especially within a creative arts environment. Nicor already has a history of supporting the local community and this new sponsorship is a continuation of this.”

"We welcome them on board and look forward to working with them to develop our Energy Train project which is a very worthy event that we run as part of our award-winning Access Programme.”

Paddy Quinn (Nicor), Kevin Boyle (Facilitator), Oliver Brown (Facilitator), Liz O’Neill (Millennium Forum), George Hutton (Nicor), Karen Sullivan (Business Development Officer, Millennium Forum)

James Doherty, Nicor CEO, added: “Nicor is delighted to be able to support such a worthwhile and fulfilling project. This is a fantastic initiative by the Millennium Forum and certainly enriches the lives of everyone involved.”

The Energy Train project is for people aged 15+ who are living with a disability. Participants on the project will learn DJ skills from Oliver Brown and well-known DJ, Kevin Boyle (aka Silver Fox). All participants will also be offered a DJ slot at one of the monthly Energy of Light Discos in the Millennium Forum on completion of the course.

Lisa Heaney, Access Manager at the Millennium Forum spoke of the importance of the Energy Train project: “The ‘Energy Train’ project is a development of our hugely successful ‘Energy Of Light Discos’ for young adults who are experiencing limited physical, sensory and/or a learning disability. The partnership with Nicor and our supporting charity AAA will enable us to develop a training project for Young DJs who will then showcase their new skills at the popular discos.

“This is more than a disco; it represents an opportunity for young people who are often isolated, to come together to socialise in a safe and fun environment. Energy Train will present an opportunity for participants to socialise, make new friends and develop new DJ skills. We are very grateful for the support; this will go a long way in helping the Millennium Forum stay true to its commitment to providing best practice in accessible arts and entertainment for all our patrons.”

George Hutton (Nicor) and Oliver Brown (Energy Train Facilitator)