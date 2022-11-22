Cyril Quinn from Springgrowth Garden Centre says it's not too late to plant Spring bulbs.

“As winter approaches it can be hard to get motivated and out into the garden when it’s cold, darker and damp. But it's good to get out in the fresh air, just be sure and wrap up accordingly.

“We may be well into the second half of November, but there’s still time to plant Spring bulbs into pots or straight into the ground. Definitely Tulips, Daffodils and Hyacinths; other varieties such as Snowdrop and Crocus should have already been planted and will also be almost impossible to source anywhere now at this late stage. Whether you’re planting into pots or into the ground the planting depths will be the same, this is handy to use if you are planting in layers, or ‘lasagne planting’ which seems to be a hip phrase used today. I would plant Tulip bulbs 8 inches deep, Daffodil bulbs 6 inches deep and Hyacinths 4 inches deep. Snowdrop and Crocus should also be planted around 4 inches deep too. At the risk of sounding patronising, plant the bulb with the pointy end sticking up and the flat bottom downwards. Cover your bulbs with soil and firm them in without compacting the soil or compost too tight. Come Spring, you will have a lovely display.

“Traditionally, most gardeners will prune their roses around the middle of March but old school gardeners will also give them a prune mid November too. The reason for this was to stop the plant rocking back and forth in winter winds, loosening the soil and letting rain down through to the roots which then could freeze or just waterlog the soil, and, as roses are dormant in Winter, they won't be drinking up any of this excess water. It may be tempting to leave them as they are especially after a mild few weeks and some roses are still blooming but they will benefit from a prune even if it is just a quick trim leaving half to one third of the plant. Make sure and lift all the leaves and trimmings from around the bottom of your roses to give diseases nowhere to hide and thrive.